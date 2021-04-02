Liberia: NEC Certificates Senators Manneh and Smith of Gbarpolu and Rivercess Counties

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has certificated Senators-elect for Gbarpolu County Botoe Manneh and River Cess County Wellington Geevon Smith respectively.

Speaking Tuesday at the certification ceremony held at NEC's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia the Chairperson of NEC Davidetta Brown Lansanah stated that election is everybody's business and as such it is always worthy to ensure that the processes are transparent and credible.

Madam Lansanah stressed that the commission will maintain its integrity in conducting credible and transparent elections across the nation.

She noted that some candidates can threaten the commission during the process which according to her has the tendency of undermining the democratic process and the peace of the country.

She indicated that the commission has disposal of all complaints and hopes to certificate the remaining senators whose cases were before the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Madam Lansanah expressed thanks and appreciation to the Liberian Government for supporting the Special Senatorial Elections, but appealed to the government for the remaining US$3 million to settle the commission debts.

Meanwhile, Senator Botoe Kanneh has said that Liberian Women should not be intimidated to get involved with the democratic process as part of efforts to increase the number of women parliamentarians at the National Legislature.

Senator Kanneh noted that with all the intimidation from her male counterparts, she was determined to go through the challenges of the electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that the solidarity of women organizations and Liberian Women in general will go a long way to transform the development of potential women in politics in the country.

For his part, Senator Wellington Geevon Smith promised to champion the fight for budgetary support for the commission at the National Legislature.

Senator Smith stated that without adequate budgetary support for the commission, it could delay the effectiveness as well as the efficiency of the commission's operation.

He stressed that the people of River Cess County have already reconciled their differences and they are ready to work together to move the development of the county forward.

The ceremony was attended by a cross section of citizens of River Cess and Gbarpolu Counties including friends and relatives as well as members of the Liberian Senate.