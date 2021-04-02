Liberia: Lisgis Deploys 200 Geo Mappers As UNFPA Boss Highlights Importance of Census

Share

The Liberia Institute for Statistic Geo-information Services (LISGIS) and partners have deployed two hundred national geographic mappers as it gears up for the National Population and Housing Census 2021.

Speaking at a special ceremony held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Samuel K Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, the Director General of LISGIS Prof. Francis Wreh said the 2021 Census will be conducted under the theme: "Shape Your Future... Be Counted."

He said during the exercise, all buildings in the country including businesses, homes, churches and hospitals will be geocoded by mappers identified by jackets and ID cards.

Also speaking, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Liberia Dr. Bannet Ndyanbangi said the conduct of a national census was a milestone by the Government of Liberia which he believes is a preparation for the next generation.

He said the 2021 national census is designed by the government of Liberia and partners including UNFPA to provide complete coverage of support to achieve the overall goal of strengthening data systems in Liberia.

Dr. Ndyanbangi indicated that the census will provide the necessary data for the overall national development planning program implementation through monitoring and evaluation.

The UNFPA boss explained that since the signing of the census document between the government and partners in October 2019, a lot has be achieved including the acquisition of state-of-the-art technology, satellite imagery, Google cloud storage services, survey applications, tablets, vehicles, amongst others.

He named the phases of census operation as the pre-enumeration, numeration and data processing analysis dissemination utilization phases, of which Liberia is currently at phase one which is dominantly concerned with mapping, questionnaire design.

Dr. Ndyanbangi noted that this process is very important, stressing the need that it be done correctly by those who are charged with the responsibility to conduct the process.

"The mappers who are gathered in front of us are going to capture, store, analyze, manage and present all types of geographic information. The census enumeration map they will produce will be used to identify enumeration areas in the field by census enumerators to avoid omission and duplication of coverage of the entire country", he said.

For his part, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah said there's need to sustain the momentum of the census by engaging the media so the people can understand that the government is ready for it.

He used the occasion to thank government's development partners in providing funding for the conduct of the census, adding that this census will be the most accurate in the history of the country because of its digital nature.