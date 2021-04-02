Liberia: EPs Gets Face Masks From Liberia's Ambassador to Italy

Share

As a means of containing the spread of the Covid-19 Virus, Liberia's Ambassador-at-Large to Italy, Riccardo Milici, has donated 2,000 face masks to the Executive Protective Service (EPS) worth US$7,000.

Making the donation Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Headquarters of the EPS, Ambassador Milici said the gesture is part of his personal contribution towards the fight against the virus.

Ambassador Milici said "I look forward to improving my activities with the government and the EPS Director and staff."

He said the fight against the pandemic should be everybody's business; and as such, he is concerned about those who provide security for the presidency, something that prompted the donation.

Receiving the mask, EPS Director Trokon Roberts thanked the Ambassador for his kind gesture in such a critical health times, saying "I first of all say a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Ambassador Riccardo Milici for this humanitarian assistance, especially in times like these."

He said since the covid-19 crisis, EPS has gotten lot of assistance from other institutions including pharmacies, humanitarian and the Ministry of Health which has provided more support.

Director Roberts praised the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah for her continues support to the EPS especially during the height of the coronavirus crisis.

At the same time, Director Roberts assured Ambassador Milici that the masks will be used purposefully.

He said members of the EPS, like other Liberian citizens, will adhere to the wearing of nose masks for their own safety.