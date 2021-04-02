Liberia: Orange, Lonestar Reduce Data, Voice Call

2 April 2021
The NEWS (Monrovia)

The two GSM communications providers in Liberia have slightly reduced data and voice calls. According to Orange-Liberia and Lonestar Cell MTN, the latest decision is in conformity to the Liberia Telecommunications Authority mandate.

In a text message to customers, Orange-Liberia said "Dear valued customer, please be informed that LTA in consultation with the mobile operators, have agreed to a new regulatory fee that will slightly reduce the volume of some of our data and voice bundles beginning April 1st, 2021. We remain committed to providing you with the best network at affordable prices. Visit www.orange.com.lr"

Also, Lonestar Cell MTN in a text message to customers said "dear valued customer, please be informed that LTA in consultation with the mobile operators, have agreed to a new regulatory fee that will slightly reduce the volume of our data and voice bundles beginning April 1st, 2021. We remain committed to providing you with the best network at affordable prices."

The latest reductions show that US$1 which was for 45 minutes have been dropped to 42 minutes, while off-net call has dropped to eight minutes, instead of the previous 10 minutes.

Also, US$2 which a customer used to get 1.2 gigabytes has now dropped to 1,000 gigabytes.

