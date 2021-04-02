Namibia: Geingob Summons Defence Minister Over Hong Kong Account

President Hage Geingob has summoned defence minister Peter Vilho to explain allegations of illicit proceeds in an undeclared foreign bank account in his name.

Geingob's spokesperson, Alfredo Hengari, announced this in a media statement on Thursday.

"In light of current revelations about the minister of defence and veteran affairs, Hafeni Vilho, holding an undeclared bank account in Hong Kong with HSBC, allegedly linked to illicit proceeds, president Geingob summoned honourable Hafeni Vilho to a meeting on Tuesday 6 April," Hengari stated.

The president made this decision after consultations with vice president Nangolo Mbumba, prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The Namibian reported on Thursday that revelations linking Vilho to an offshore bank account in Hong Kong have brought to the fore a decade-old corruption case which has haunted the former navy commander for years.

The case involves bank accounts in Hong Kong that were investigated in connection with alleged kickbacks linked to a N$1,8 billion arms tender for the Namibian government around 13 years ago.

Hengari said Geingob has demonstrated a "solid determination to fight corruption" over the years, "first by setting up the national anti-corruption mechanisms as prime minister in the 1990s, and second, by acting decisively as president since 2015 following acts of alleged corruption in government".

In 2015, Geingob cancelled an inflated airport upgrading tender of which the cost escalated to N$6 billion after it was initially calculated at N$3 billion.

In 2018, Geingob directed the then minister of mines and energy, Obeth Kandjoze, works and transport minister Alpheus !Naruseb, health and social services minister Bernard Haufiku, attorney general Sacky Shanghala and fisheries minister Bernhard Esau to provide their versions regarding allegations of corruption.

"The ministers and the attorney general at the time provided dossiers containing their versions, which president Geingob submitted to the Anti- Corruption Commission for investigation and further action," Hengari said.

As a preventive measure, Geingob redeployed the ministers from their respective ministries and offices to allow investigations to be carried out without hindrance, he also said.

Esau, however, was not redeployed from the fisheries ministry.

"In 2019, following reports of corrupt practices by the minister of justice [Shanghala] and the minister of fisheries and marine resources [Esau], the president removed the two ministers implicated in acts of corruption from office.

"The rest is history," Hengari stated.