Tanzania: Five Tanesco Employees Arraigned Over 390m/ - Theft

1 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

FIVE officials with the Tanzania Electric Company (TANESCO) have been arraigned for occasioning loss of 387,167,413/- of the power utility firm.

The officials from procurement, supply, transportation and storekeeping departments now face charges of occasioning the loss, economic sabotage, using fake documents to cheat their employer and theft by public servants.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Regional Head of Arusha, Mr James Ruge mentioned the officials as Maria Mwakabange, Zipporah Ngadada, Florence Nyambari and Micael Gumbo.

PCCB in Collaboration with the Director of Public Prosection (PCCB) Office charged the employees at the Arusha Resident Magistrate Court. Investigations, according to Mr Ruge, found out that between 2016 and 2019, the accused persons caused such a loss.

Further, they allegedly entered false information in the Iscala system - a global business management system for day-to-day activities of companies, meaning that they meant to sabotage the economy by concealing the truth of the lost property. They also allegedly used fake documents.

All accused persons have been remanded as the Resident Magistrate Court lacks jurisdiction to preside over the case, save for committal proceedings.

Mr Ruge called upon public servants to avoid involving themselves in corrupt practices as anybody that will be known to do so will be subjected to severe legal action.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Delayed News of 45 Deaths at Tanzania Leader's Memorial Slammed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.