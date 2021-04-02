Tanzania: Five Tanesco Employees Arraigned Over 390m/ - Theft

FIVE officials with the Tanzania Electric Company (TANESCO) have been arraigned for occasioning loss of 387,167,413/- of the power utility firm.

The officials from procurement, supply, transportation and storekeeping departments now face charges of occasioning the loss, economic sabotage, using fake documents to cheat their employer and theft by public servants.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Regional Head of Arusha, Mr James Ruge mentioned the officials as Maria Mwakabange, Zipporah Ngadada, Florence Nyambari and Micael Gumbo.

PCCB in Collaboration with the Director of Public Prosection (PCCB) Office charged the employees at the Arusha Resident Magistrate Court. Investigations, according to Mr Ruge, found out that between 2016 and 2019, the accused persons caused such a loss.

Further, they allegedly entered false information in the Iscala system - a global business management system for day-to-day activities of companies, meaning that they meant to sabotage the economy by concealing the truth of the lost property. They also allegedly used fake documents.

All accused persons have been remanded as the Resident Magistrate Court lacks jurisdiction to preside over the case, save for committal proceedings.

Mr Ruge called upon public servants to avoid involving themselves in corrupt practices as anybody that will be known to do so will be subjected to severe legal action.