Malawi: MEC Says Electoral Criminal Offenders Must Be Reported to Police

1 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has said all those suspected to have committed various electoral offences must be reported to police.

Kachale said this when he officially announced winners in the Tuesday by-election.

He said the commission received complaints that some candidates were offering handouts, reports of violence and some candidates campaigning outside the recommended time.

According to Kachale, who is also High Court judge, these complaints should be reported to law enforcement agencies with evidence.

Kachale says these are electoral criminal cases and must be reported.

He has also warned against those who wanted to use their connections with the Commission to get their nominations submitted outside the required time.

Kachale says MEC does not take any excuses from those candidates who delay to submit their nominations.

The head of the electoral body has also expressed disappointment with political violence that took place in Nsanje North, Central and Karonga North West Constituencies. He has called on the Police to do their job.

He has further expressed worry that some centers were not following the Covid19 preventive measures.

According to Kachale, this is breach of the agreement MEC had with the political parties and candidates.

Kachale has further thanked government through ministry of Finance saying the processes went smoothly without any logistical challenges because they had enough funding.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Delayed News of 45 Deaths at Tanzania Leader's Memorial Slammed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.