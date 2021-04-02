Malawi: Former Ethiopia Prime Minister in Malawi

1 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A former prime minister of Ethiopia is in the country on agriculture mission.

The former prime minister is board chairman of the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

Haile Mariam Desalegn said Malawi groundnuts farmers would economically benefit the country if they were supported with improved seed varieties.

Desalegn was speaking when he visited groundnuts farmers in Benga, Nkhotakota today where global seed is promoting new groundnuts variety CG 9 and CG11.

Meanwhile Director of Extension Services in the ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Jalome Chimgonda Nkhoma, said groundnuts is among the crops Malawi is promoting in its Agri-business drive. He commended AGRA for supporting with the improved seed.

