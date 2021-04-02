Uganda: Kaziimba Decries Rising Cases of Incest, Defilement

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba has decried the rampant defilement and incest committed by relatives and parents and called the perpetrators to repent.

Dr Kaziimba said there are fathers, uncles and cousins who have defiled their daughters and sisters, and impregnated them in violation of societal norms.

"To the families of those perpetrators, we know you are trying to protect yourselves from shame. Just know that the source of shame is always sin, not the one who exposes the sin. Shame does not go away by hiding it. The only way shame can go is by confessing it and allowing God's forgiveness to go deep into your family," Archbishop Kaziimba said yesterday while delivering Easter messages at a press conference in Kampala. He described the alarming cases of abuse of girls as 'the most discouraging piece of news and asked the victims to always reflect on the risen Jesus as their source of love and livelihood.

Statistics from the Ministry of Gender indicate that defilement cases have more than doubled in the last one year.

Cases

The ministry indicated that 200 fathers sexually abused their daughters in the 1,682 total defilement cases reported last year through a child helpline service.

Statistics also show that 175 complaints of defilement and sexual abuse were reported against immediate family members such as uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, grandparents, step-fathers and mothers.

However, many cases go unreported for fear of social stigma or embarrassment since many of the perpetrators are often family members or relatives.

Archbishop Kaziimba appealed to the public to train boys so that they become respectful husbands and fathers who protect women and girls.

He also asked the government to lift restrictions on children coming to church, saying the houses of worship are ready to receive them for one hour per week in an organised way.

The Archbishop asked government to honour its pledge of locating the people abducted and return them to their families.

He also said the Church of Uganda will host this year's Good Friday way of the cross where he will be joined by his Catholic and Orthodox counterparts .

"If Jesus has conquered death, then he can also conquer whatever it is that is holding you back from experiencing life in its fullness. If you want the same kind of breakthrough that Jesus had when he broke through the grave, then this season is the best time to surrender to Jesus and attach your life to his," Archbishop Kaziimba said.