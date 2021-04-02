Uganda: Govt 'Deeply Concerned' About 'Reckless Murder' of 8 Ugandans in S.sudan

Government of Uganda said Thursday that it was deeply concerned about the continued "reckless murder" of its citizens, mostly traders and truck drivers in South Sudan.

The latest killings happened at different times with the most recent being March 29 on the Yei - Juba route.

"Following the news of the attack, the government of Uganda conveyed its serious concern to the Government of South Sudan and has worked with it to facilitate the return of the bodies of the deceased. The Government of Uganda is working tirelessly with the government of South Sudan to recover the remaining bodies. The Government of Uganda has further appealed to the Government of South Sudan to restore security along routes from the Ugandan border points into Juba, to facilitate safe movement of persons, goods and services," reads part of the statement from Ministry of Foreign affairs.

In the meantime, the Government of Uganda has advised its nationals to exercise "extreme caution as they travel to South Sudan."

"They should note that violent crime such as carjacking, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings have taken place in South Sudan, particularly the Oraba - Kaya - Yei - Juba road," the statement issued Thursday added.

The statement comes hours after South Sudan authorities on Wednesday evening handed over four bodies of the deceased Ugandans.

The four; Amati Steven from Maracha District, Dada Gadaffi, Ali Noah, and Sadam Andama residents of Koboko Municipality were killed in Ganji Lanya county along the Yei-Juba road on Sunday (March 28) by suspected South Sudanese gunmen.

On Wednesday, a delegation from Uganda led by the Mayor Koboko Municipality Wilson Sanya and the Regional Police Commander Aswa Steven Kaija received the bodies at Elegu Border point in Amuru District at 6:30 pm. They were handed over by officials from the South Sudan National Security.

The bodies were later taken to Abuku Health Centre III in Abuku Sub Country for postmortem.

However, four more bodies of the Ugandans who were killed last week's attack are still in South Sudan as families continue to appeal to government of Uganda to intervene and help return the remains of their relatives for burial.

Meanwhile, South Sudanese traders in Koboko Municipality have reopened their shops.

The traders had closed their businesses after receiving reports that Ugandans in the area were planning to attack them following the death of their fellow nationals.

Mr Peter Aringu, the Chairperson of the South Sudanese Refugee Association in West Nile, said that the situation had returned to normal in Koboko.

He added that they had received reports of possible revenge attacks.