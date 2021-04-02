Namibia: Body Found Floating in Water Pan

THE decomposing body of a 28-year-old man was found floating in a water pan on Thursday at around 14h00 at Iipandayamiti village in Omusati's Etayi constituency.

According to a crime report, the deceased was mentally challenged and was last seen on Monday.

His body was discovered by school children who were crossing the water pan.

The deceased was identified as Tuukondjele Petrus, a resident of Onangodhi village.

His next of kin have been informed.

The body is currently at the Etayi police station mortuary and will later be transported to the Okahao police mortuary for a post-mortem.

An inquest docket has been opened.