Tanzania: Ministers Ordered to Resolve Union Financial Matters

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has tasked Finance and Planning Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba and Minister of State Vice- President's Office (Union and Environment) Selemani Jafo to work on the dispute over the sharing of revenue between Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania.

The VP issued the directives at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Secretary, ministers and deputy ministers following appointments and mini cabinet reshuffle made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday.

"This should be your first assignment we should make sure we resolve this challenge as soon as possible... we are one country, there is no reason why we should not build a powerful government by considering the interests of the both sides of the Union," Dr Mpango said.

He directed Dr Mwigulu to collaborate with his Deputy Minister Hamad Masauni and the entire team in the ministry to find a solution to the challenge.

Dr Mpango vowed to make a close follow up on the directives to ensure that the matter is resolved.

Currently, Zanzibar receives 4.5 per cent of the total Union revenue, which was proposed by International Monetary (IMF) and approved by the government in 1994.

Speaking at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Wednesday during the swearing- in of the Vice-President Dr Mpango, President Hassan tasked him to work on revenue distribution between Mainland and Zanzibar.

She said that a lot of work has been done to strengthen the Union but revenue sharing issue was still unresolved, noting that it was under Dr Mpango when he was serving as Finance Minister.

"I believe that Dr Mpango will now resolve this matter," she said.

At the same occasion yesterday, the vice-president warned cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries about strained relations.

"The president yesterday warned ministers and their deputies of their poor working relationship ... I hope you heard her very well and we are going to make a close follow up, assign them tasks ... we are building the same house so there is no need for you to quarrel," he said.

The VP also informed newly appointed Chief Secretary Hussein Kattanga that there were also frictions among permanent secretaries and deputy secretaries.

"There are some permanent secretaries who are not happy with the good performance of their deputies... tell them that we are making a close follow up and we will take action against those who will not improve their working relationship," Dr Mpango stressed.

He said it is important for government officials to work as a team, adding that people are confident with their government.

Dr Mpango further directed all ministries in the country to properly manage revenue collection, especially the Ministry of Finance and Planning to increase revenues collected from public institutions.

"We need to increase revenue collection from public institutions. I wish before the end of this year to have reached at least 2trn/- per month, it is possible."

He also directed the Minister of State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Ms Ummy Mwalimu to strengthen revenue collection and control expenditure.