Cameroon: Fighting Emerging Diseases - Cameroon Determined to Reduce Dependence

The outbreak of the currently ravaging Covid-19 pandemic has spurred the government of Cameroon to pay greater attention to the development of applied scientific research in the country that will bring in new dynamics in the local laboratories making them capable of producing medication to tackle the pandemic and other emerging pandemics and epidemics.

This was one of the key presentations the Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Madeleine Tchuinte made during the cabinet meeting of March 31, 2021 chaired by Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute. The Prime Minister in his opening remarks said the outbreak of Covid-19 has rang a wick up bell on government in relation to the prevention, detection and fight against emerging diseases. It is also an occasion for government to consider the pressing necessity to reduce dependence on foreign countries by developing applied scientific research that will lead to the local production of the required medication.

The Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Issa Tchiroma Bakary talked on the mechanisms of reinforcing vocational training in Cameroon in view of promoting self-employment. Speaking to the press after the in-camera cabinet meeting, Minister Issa Tchiroma said the Prime Minister told them that fighting unemployment was a national course that required the participation of everyone though his Ministry takes the pilot's position. He disclosed that thousands of young Cameroonians graduate from schools every year but remain jobless because they lack the required vocational skills needed in the job market. In order to tackle the problem of youth unemployment, Issa Tchiroma said, the Prime Minister instructed the Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office to summon a meeting of all Ministries that deal with employment and vocational training in order to harmonise and have a holistic vision towards vocational training, with the perspective of putting in place a unique employment counter. Prime Minister Dion Ngute, however in his opening statement said government has taken measures to offer quality vocational training to youths in order to facilitate their integration into the socio-professional world.