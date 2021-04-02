Algeria: Boukadoum - Algerian-Tunisian Relations Have Special, Exceptional Character

1 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Tunis — Foreign Minister, Sabri Boukadoum welcomed, Thursday, the level of relations between Algeria and Tunisia, which have a special and exceptional character, reaffirming the permanent commitment to perpetuate the tradition of consultation and coordination on regional and international issues between the two countries.

This statement, reported by the Tunisian presidency, came at the end of the meeting between President of the Tunisian Republic, Kaïs Saïed and Foreign Minister, Sabri Boukadoum.

"I was honored today to have a long and rich interview granted by the President of the Republic of Tunisia, during which I have conveyed fraternal greetings form President of the Republic,Abdelmadjid Tebboune, "said the head of Algerian diplomacy.

This meeting "was an opportunity to express our great satisfaction with the exceptional level of bilateral relations between our two countries, and our continued commitment to perpetuate the tradition of consultation and coordination on regional and international issues," he added.

"Everyone knows that relations between Algeria and Tunisia have a special and exceptional character, thanks to the strong and deep relations linking the two countris.

"We are one people in two states sharing a glorious past, facing today the same challenges and nurturing the same hopes and ambitions for a better tomorrow," said Boukadoum.

The meeting was also an opportunity for Boukadoum to thank "President Kaïs Saïed for having offered him the renewed opportunity to continue the common march on the path of achieving the legitimate aspirations of both peoples to more growth and progress.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.