Algeria: Western Sahara - Blinken's Statement Is a 'Good Sign'

Algiers — The Polisario Front representative in Washington, Mouloud Said welcomed Wednesday the call of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to "speed up the appointment of a personal envoy of the UN Secretary General to Western Sahara and the resumption of negotiations between the two parties to the conflict," considering it as "a good sign."

"The new position of the U.S. administration, expressed by Anthony Blinken, during a meeting, in a video-conference, with Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, is consistent

with the traditional positions of U.S. diplomacy regarding the conflict in Western Sahara," said the Polisario Front representative in a statement to Radio Algeria International.

During the meeting, Antony Blinken, called on Antonio Guterres, to expedite the appointment of a personal envoy to Western Sahara, stressing the support of the United States to the process of

political negotiations between Morocco and the Polisario Front, sponsored by the UN, said the spokesman for the U.S. State Department, Ned Price.

The statements of the head of U.S. diplomacy came on the eve of the announcement of the 2020 report of the U.S. Department of State on the situation of human rights in the world in which a

chapter was devoted to Western Sahara and Morocco. In this report, the State Department considers Western Sahara as a separate and distinct territory from the Kingdom of Morocco, in addition to recognizing the role of the Polisario Front as a

liberation movement fighting for the independence of the Sahrawi territory.