Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination Campaign for 60-75 Year-Olds to Start in Coming Weeks (Louzir)

1 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 vaccination campaign for people aged between 60 and 75 will be launched in the coming weeks, chair of the vaccination committee Hechmi Louzir said on Thursday.

Louzir, who is also member of the scientific committee to combat the coronavirus and Director of the Pasteur Institute, told TAP young medical students, pharmacists and dental doctors were administered vaccines because of their dedication to work at the frontline in the fight against the virus.

Their young age does not deprive them of priority in receiving vaccines, given the nature of their work, he pointed out in response to criticism about the matter.

Vaccination goes on according to a national strategy, despite the shortcomings recorded at the administrative level, which are being probed, Louzir noted.

Some 3618 people among medics, paramedics and people over 75 years old have received COVID-19 vaccines , until Wednesday March 31.

The total number of people vaccinated has reached 60,131 from the launch of the campaign on March 13.

