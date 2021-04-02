Tunisia: Kais Saied Meets Algerian Foreign Minister

1 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied met on Thursday at Carthage Palace Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum who conveyed to him an oral message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The meeting focused on "the historical relations that unite the two countries and the means to further promote them to achieve the aspirations of a single people in two countries, a statement of the Presidency of the Republic reads.

The meeting also discussed the situation in the region, the statement added.

Kais Saied affirmed that the development of cooperation and partnership between the two countries and stepping up consultations on bilateral regional and international issues is a sustainable choice.

The Head of State entrusted the Algerian Foreign Minister with conveying his sincere greetings to the Algerian President and expressing his strong determination to continue working together to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples to greater solidarity and complementarity.

Speaking after the meeting, Sabri Boukadoum commended the quality of the distinguished relations binding the two countries and the two peoples, saying "Tunisia and Algeria share a glorious past, face common challenges and have the same expectations for further progress, prosperity, peace and stability.

