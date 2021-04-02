Tunisia: Coronavirus - 4 Fatalities in Sfax, Infections Surge

1 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 claimed the lives of 4 more people in Sfax governorate, where 170 more people tested positive for the virus, after publishing the results of 521 tests.

This takes the death toll in the region to 692 and total infection cases to 24866, according to the latest report published by the local health directorate.

On the other hand, recoveries in Sfax reached 22881 since the outbreak.

The region currently has 28 patients in ICUs and 93 in COVID-19 wards, in addition to 54 admitted to private clinics.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Elephant Hunting to Go On In Botswana, Despite Red Listing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.