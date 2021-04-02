Tunisia: Coronavirus - 4 Fatalities in Sfax, Infections Surge

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 claimed the lives of 4 more people in Sfax governorate, where 170 more people tested positive for the virus, after publishing the results of 521 tests.

This takes the death toll in the region to 692 and total infection cases to 24866, according to the latest report published by the local health directorate.

On the other hand, recoveries in Sfax reached 22881 since the outbreak.

The region currently has 28 patients in ICUs and 93 in COVID-19 wards, in addition to 54 admitted to private clinics.