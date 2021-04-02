Rwanda: Cycling - Saca Step Up Preps Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda 2021

This year's stages

May 2 Stage one: Kigali - Rwamagana - Kigali (115.6km)

May 3 Stage two: Kigali - Huye (120.5km)

May 4 Stage three: Nyanza - Gicumbi (171.6km)

May 5 Stage four: Kigali - Musanze (123.9km)

May 6 Stage five: Nyagatare - Kigali (149.3km)

May 7 Stage six: Kigali (KBC) - Kigali (Mont Kigali) (152.6km)

May 8 Stage seven: Kigali (Nyamirambo) - Mont Kigali (4.5km)

May 9 Stage eight: Kigali (Canal Olympia) - Kigali (Canal Olympia) (75.3km)

With exactly one month before the grand départ of the 2021 Tour du Rwanda, local side Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) have stepped up preparations with a goal of challenging for the Yellow Jersey.

The 13th Tour du Rwanda is slated for May 2-9 across the country.

Adrien Niyonshuti's SACA will be making their second Tour du Rwanda appearance following an impressive performance las year when Moise Mugisha finished second, 54 seconds behind Eritrean champion Natnael Tesfazion.

"The target is to challenge for the Yellow Jersey, and I have confidence (in my riders) we can accomplish it," the former professional cyclist told Weekend Sport. "I am happy with how the preparations are going, and the morale in camp."

However, Niyonshuti acknowledged the magnitude of the task.

"This is one of the biggest races in Africa, you cannot predict what could happen before or during the race. We just need to keep working hard and stay focused."

Meanwhile, star rider Moise Mugisha is a doubt for this year's race, or at least with SACA, following his strained relationship with head coach Niyonshuti since last year.

In a recent interview with this publication, Mugisha dropped a bombshell that he does not see himself as a SACA rider anymore and would prefer being released to look for another club.

"How can I play under a coach who beats me? I requested the club to let me go but I was threatened that I have nowhere else to go," claimed Mugisha.

Mugisha and Niyonshuti do not see eye to eye since last July when the duo was involved in a training bust-up.

Despite being widely seen as one of Rwanda's biggest hopes, the rider was left out of the team preparing for the Tour du Rwanda, and is not able to train on his own after he was requested by the club to return training equipment.

The 24-year-old has been named on the club's reserve roster for the race, with Niyonshuti hoping that he will change his mind and join the team camp in time for the race.

"He is a talented cyclist; there is space for him on the team. When he is ready, we hope he can join the camp and compete in Tour du Rwanda."

Rwanda will have three teams - the national team, Ignite Benediction and SACA - in the 16-team peloton, which will include UCI World Tour side Israel Start-up Nation.

SACA roster in camp:

Seth Hakizimana (captain), Jean Eric Habimana, Shemu Nsengiyumva, Fidèle Dukuzumuremyi and Janvier Nshimyumuremyi.

Reserves: Eugene Gashiramanga, Jean Pierre Niyonshuti, Jean Baptiste Nsabimana and Moise Mugisha.

