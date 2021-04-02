Rwanda: Haruna Fends Off Calls for Amavubi Retirement

2 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Haruna Niyonzima, Rwanda's record most-capped player, has insisted that he is 'still strong' and does not know when he will retire from international football despite being criticized by many for poor performance in the national team.

Niyonzima captained the Amavubi side that held Cameroon to a barren draw on Tuesday, in Douala, in the two teams' final fixture of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Speaking to reporters, Niyonzima, who made his senior international debut in 2006, said that the idea of calling time on his career with the national team has not crossed his mind yet.

"Retiring from the national team depends on many factors like health and ability, but, in my case, I'm still strong and able to play at top level. When time to leave comes, I will leave," said Niyonzima.

For the past two years, some fans on social media have consistently called for his retirement, and their voices grew louder this week after Amavubi failed to secure a ticket to Africa's biggest football competition.

In the just concluded AFCON qualifiers, Rwanda finished third with 6 points in Group F, two ahead of bottom side Mozambique. Cameroon and Cape claimed the available two tickets with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Niyonzima has represented Rwanda 105 times, and scored six goals.

Currently featuring for Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC, he previously played for Etincelles, Rayon Sports, APR and AS Kigali in the Rwanda Premier League.

