South Africa: Bonginkosi Madikizela Seeks Legal Advice Following Public Protector's Improper Conduct Ruling Against Him

The Western Cape's MEC for Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, is set to seek legal advice over a finding of improper conduct against him by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

The matter goes back to 2019 when, during a sitting of the provincial legislature, fellow MPL Brett Herron, of the GOOD Party, lodged a complaint about statements made by MEC for Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The statements related to inner-city social housing projects.

"Minister Madikizela has rejected the legality of the complaint from the start and is now seeking legal advice," said Bianca Capazorio, spokesperson for Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

Don't want to see ads?

On Wednesday, 31 March, during a media briefing in Cape Town, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said Madikizela's conduct had been found to be improper.

The complaint laid by Herron dates back to a July 2019 sitting of the Western Cape legislature, where premier Winde's State of the Province Address was being debated. According to the acting Public Protector's report, Herron complained about statements made by Madikizela, which included: "So he (Mr Herron) went on to say exactly two years ago, in his then capacity at the City of Cape Town,...