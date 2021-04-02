South Africa: CPUT Stakeholders Clash Horns While SAUS Announces End to Student Shutdown

During a session of Parliament's higher education oversight committee on Thursday, 1 April, visible fractures emerged between stakeholders at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) - the largest university in the Western Cape - has had issues related to student and labour unrest, dating back to #FeesMustFall. In 2017, clashes between students and private security became a key focal point. In March 2020, the university's Student Representative Council marched to Parliament calling for an intervention at the university. At the time, EWN reported classes were suspended due to the protests as students wanted better transportation and accommodation.

At Thursday's meeting Vice-Chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapo said the university issued an "unreserved apology" for missing the previous meeting, which was scheduled for 23 March 2021. Advocate Zuko Mapoma, chairperson of the university's council said "I apologise if we came across as arrogant" following complaints by the committee, which had threatened to subpoena CPUT, about the university missing the meeting.

During Thursday's meeting, issues were raised about the relationship between unions, student representatives and CPUT council and management.

Nonele Ganyile, the secretary-general of the Student Representative Council (SRC) said she had not seen "any change" in...