Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, twenty one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (20), and Goluj (1), Gash Barka Region. The other two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (1), Southern Region; and, Assab (1), Southern Red Sea Region respectively.

On the other hand, twenty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (18), and Central (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3049 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3308.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

1 April 2021