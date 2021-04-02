Liberia: Youth Network for Positive Change to Host Its 4th Annual Youth Conference

Youth Network for Positive Change (YOUNETPO) is poised to host its fourth edition of the Annual Youth Education and Leadership conference in august this year (AYEAL-2021) saying youth education is key to Liberia's development.

Speaking at an event marking the signing of agreements with Community Based Organizations (CBOs) from Montserrado County, YOUNETPO's Human Resource director, William Kei said the event is staged every year to build the capacity of Liberian youth who are often referred to as the future leaders of any nation.

"This is the fourth edition of AYEAL and we have brought together CBOs to sign onto a partnership with our organization" Mr. Kie said.

He indicated that each year, as a youth organization operating in Liberia, we see the need to ensure that the youth gather in a knowledge sharing conference where they can learn leadership as means of empowerment.

"Great Conference needs Great People! - We always support youth by providing necessary platforms to unlock their potentials. We are happy to welcome you as AYEAL Conference Community Based Organization partner (CBO)" the youth organization said in the agreement reached with the CBOs.

As part of the preparations to the fourth edition, YOUNETPO has reached an agreement with over five youth organizations to partner for the conduct of the annual conference.

On Monday, March 29, 2021, they signed the partnership agreement. Monday's signing followed Tuesday's March 23, 2021 pre partnership meeting with 6 Liberian CBO's.

Out of the 6 CBOs that had the pre partnership meeting with the institution, five have already put pen to paper to ensure that the 2021 AYEAL Conference of YOUNETPO becomes a reality.

Individuals who signed on behalf of their institutions included Fatu Tracy Freeman, Executive Director of the Youth Exploring for Development and Empowerment; Liberia Children & Youth Development Organization Chief Executive Officer, Jesse P. B. Sumo; STEM CLUB- TEAM Liberia Chief Executive Officer, Nuepual D. Kortu; Mamadee Diakite Intellectual Forum CEO, Musa Mark Kamara signed to the agreement. Other CBOs are expected to sign the agreement with the YOUNETPO.

As part of the partnership agreement reached, partner organizations are to motivate and convince at least 5 of their individual members to register for conference, try to get out of their inner circle and reach out to members and others to ensure that maximum delegates can attend the conference, something they said will also help them to confidently expand their network.

Additionally, partner organizations are required to advertise and advocate for AYEAL Conference in Social Media and or in any possible way by sharing the latest updates and posts that appear on their official page and social media.

"Partner organization agrees to accept and carry out the duties and tasks assigned by the Youth Network for Positive Change-YOUNETPO with the best efforts and responsibilities, Partner Organizations will directly report to the Chief Convener and Organizing Committee Chair" the agreement said.After signing, the

The Executive Director of the Youth Exploring for Development and Empowerment, Fatu Tracy Freeman said they as partner organizations will ensure that the process becomes successful.

"The conference will have people from the 15 counties and we are anticipating the total of 100 young people" he said. She went on to say, "We are thinking that the programs will be held in August of this year" according to her, the change Liberia needs will come from young people with a positive mind set.