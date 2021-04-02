Liberia: Maryland 'Under Siege'

... as president Weah imposes curfew

MONROVIA-The city of Pleebo in Maryland County was a scene of protest on March 31, 2021 when angry protestors took to the streets in total violation of the law, demanding justice for the death of one motorcyclist (student) who went missing on March 25 this year.

Eyewitnesses on the scene that spoke to this paper late Wednesday said the angry protesters were seeing with sticks, cutlasses as well as gasoline in bottles and gallons marching from one place to the other.

"I can see some of them with mineral bottles with gasoline in it. They are angry moving from one place to the other, "one eyewitness said.

According to the protestors, they believe that student Moedical Nyemah was murdered by unknown persons. Even though a suspect was arrested, they think that the death was not done by one person.

Police Chased out:

Due to the protest, the government sent police from nearby city to put the situation under control.

"But as soon as our officers arrived on the scene, they fired in the air to disburse the protestors, but it looked like when you put petrol into fire," one police officer in the area who declined to be name said.

The officer added: "as soon as they heard the sound, they chased our men from the place. The number of protestors overpowered our men, they had to retreat to a nearby place. They ran after the men like dogs running after bush animal." The men Power was low so they had to fall back so they can get reinforcement."

Due to the severity of the situation, the president did not waste anytime but to impose a dust to dawn curfew in the county.

The president made the statement on state radio. He said, the Curfew has been imposed from April 1, 2021 from 6am to 6pm until further notice.

"I am concerned about the recent development in Maryland country. I have been informed about the gruesome killing of a young man in Harper city, Maryland recently. Although the suspect was apprehended by the police and incarcerated pending subsequent investigator in accordance with due process of the law," he said.

He condemned the action which led to the burring down of police station and other public buildings in the city.

In addition to properties damaged, was the house of the Speaker of the House of Reprehensive, Dr. Bhofal Chambers house was set ablaze by angry protesters. He hails from the region.

They are protesting over the gruesome murder of a student-Moedical Nyemah.

The Political officer for the Speaker, Solomon Wakings earlier said his boss was broken down by the sad news from his county. "We are getting the information, but the Speaker is not happy with the report."

But not only the young people that are protesting.

The women of Haper in Maryland also were in the protest moving in the streets in demand for the death of the cyclist.

This is not the first time for demonstration to take place in that city. In 2019, a motorcyclist was killed and according to the protesters, they were unsatisfied with the report released by the government.

According to Wakings, the citizens had heard rumors that the Speaker was sending police to the county to beat those who have gone in the streets to protest.

"The Speaker has spoken against the situation that led to the protest and one of the perpetrators is undergoing investigation," he said.

But in order to maintain law and order, president Weah imposed curfew in the county. He said any grievances should and must be channeled through the legal process as government will not Condon any lawlessness and violence at any time and form on anyone.

"In order to keep the peace and ensure that law and order prevails, a curfew is hereby imposed thought out the Maryland County from tomorrow April 1, 2021 from 6pm until 6am. Until order wise ordered. This curfew will be straightly enforced by the police who will be supported by joint security. All residents of Maryland County are advised to take heed and govern themselves accordingly."

"I am concerned about the recent development in Maryland country. I have been informed about the gruesome killing of a young man in Harper city, Maryland recently. Although the suspect was apprehended by the police and incarcerated pending subsequent investigation in accordance with due process of the law.

"As pleebo city take to the streets to protest the killing and that some have generated in wanton acts of destruction against private properties and public facilities including burring down of police stations and other government buildings. I would like to assure the people of Maryland county that this killing has claimed urgent attention of the government and will be thoroughly, promptly and fully investigated.

"The perpetrators will face the full weight of the law. Meanwhile I admonish the residents of Maryland County not to take the law into their own hands but to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding. So that the criminal justice system can take its course.

"Any grievances should and must be channeled through the legal process as government will not Condon lawlessness and violence at any time and form on anyone. In order to keep the peace and ensure that law and order prevails, a curfew is hereby imposed thought out the Maryland county from tomorrow April 1, 2021 from 6pm until 6am until order wise ordered.

"This curfew will be straightly enforced by the police who will be supported by joint security. All residents of Maryland County are advised to take heed and govern themselves accordingly. I thank you, may God bless Liberia."