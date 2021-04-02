Liberia: Samukai's Trouble Deepens

As MoJ Issues another Lawsuit against Him

The electoral problems of embattle Lofa County Senator-elect has deepened as the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice has filed another writ of prohibition against him.

This is happening less than a week after citizens of Lofa County presented a check of ten thousands United States dollars (10,000.00) to the Clerk of Criminal Court "C" towards the restitution of US$1.3 million Armed Forces of Liberia Personal pension fund for which Mr. Brownie Samukai was accused of misusing.

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice issued a writ of prohibition against Brownie Samukai to prevent him from certificated as senator elect of Lofa County was filed with the honorable court Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The writ of prohibitions filed against him before the Supreme Court of Liberia is seeking to prevent Samukai's certification as well as taking seat as Senator-elect of Lofa County, one of Liberia's biggest vote rich counties.

A writ of prohibition has earlier been filed by the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) at the nation's highest Court seeking to overturn the decision by the NEC to certificate Samukai who was found guilty on criminal charges in the tune of US$1.3 million.

Both petitioners are arguing that the law prevents a convicted person from ascending to any elected public position until after five years of serving his or her punishment and Samukai is no exception.

The Ministry of Justice said they as a Government entity cannot keep watching and that they must implement their objective to fight corruption by taking the lead.

The MOJ said that Senator-elect Brownie Samukai is a felon because he was convicted by the lower court before the Special Senatorial Elections and as such, he cannot take seat in the Senate.

The Court ruling in the former defense boss case gave him and others two options.

The option in the High Court's ruling says that," The appellants are all hereby sentenced to serve a term of two years each in a common jail. However, the sentences shall be suspended provided the appellants shall restitute the full amount of US$1,147.656.35 (One Million One Hundred Forty Seven Thousand Six Hundred Fifty Six 35/100 United States Dollars) or fifty percent thereof within six months and thereafter enter appropriate arrangements to pay the remaining portion in one calendar year. Shall the appellants fail or refuse to restitute as stated above, then and only then will the defendants be incarcerated in the common jail and remain therein until the full amount is paid or liquidated at the rate of US$25.00 per month as provided for by law."

With the new writ of prohibition against the former defense Minister, it means that his election headache has depeened as he remains a little far from taking his seat at the Liberian Senate.