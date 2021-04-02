South Africa: Media Release - Presiding Officers' Easter Message

1 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, wish millions of Christians across the country a happy Easter weekend.

This is one of the important periods on the Christian calendar during which believers observe, reflect, meditate and remember Jesus Christ's crucifixion and Christ's message of hope, selflessness, sacrifice and love. These are the noble principles worthy of emulation, particularly during this challenging period of the global pandemic and its socio-economic impact on the lives and livelihood of many South Africans. Through solidarity and co-operation, we can overcome the current challenges, defeat the pandemic and rebuild a more stronger economy and a better nation.

"The last 12 months have been devastating to many South African families, with many losing their loved ones and livelihoods. During this period, let's renew our sense of togetherness, human solidarity and care for one another as we fight back against the pandemic and its effects. United as a nation, we can overcome and emerge from this stronger and victorious," said the Presiding Officers.

As this is also time for fellowship, South Africans are urged to not let the guard down, to remain vigilant, avoid activities that may spread the virus further and remain cautious on the roads.

'We urge all to stay safe, adhere to all safety protocols and always protect each other, especially the elderly and those with comorbidities. We further urge everyone to exercise caution on the roads," added the Presiding Officers.

