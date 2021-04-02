Nigeria: How Enthusiastic Lagos Fans Received Super Eagles After 20 Years Absence

For the first time in 20 years, the Super Eagles played a competitive match in the city of Lagos on Tuesday, March 30 when they thrashed the Crocodiles of Lesotho 3-0 in the final Group L 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

On the day of the highly entertaining encounter, the atmosphere around the Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere venue of the match was electrifying as adjoining streets were adorned with various shapes of banners welcoming the Eagles back 'home'.

Without doubt, the enthusiastic fans who were eager to watch the players live for the first time in over 20 years took advantage of the empty streets to walk around, drumming and singing different choruses to announce the presence of the three-time Africa champions.

Even as the kick off time drew near, fans were not able to get access to the venue due to strict COVID-19 protocols that were in place.

However, almost all COVID-19 protocols were flagrantly disregarded outside the stadium with most of the supporters neither putting on their face masks nor maintaining social distancing.

Prior to the game, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the host state, Lagos State had rightly anticipated that it was possible for fans to break into the stadium and had mobilised the services of the Nigeria Police, the Army, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) as well as a private security company with fierce looking dogs to prevent fans from 'invading' the stadium.

Most of the fans couldn't gain access into the stadium but such disappointed fans received a surprise package when the Crocodiles arrived at the match venue and sprayed free match tickets on them, in an attempt to win over the Nigerian fans.

Our reporter also observed that only 40 journalists were to be given tags but more people were seen with press tags as some fans became 'journalists' overnight.

Meanwhile security was tight during the match but as proceedings gradually came to an end, it was relaxed a bit making way for fans to troop into the stadium.

Consequently, most of the overzealous fans almost mobbed the Super Eagles stars as they made their way to the team bus which was parked within the stadium.