Nigeria: Kano Seals Warehouse Found With Fake Food Items

2 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

The Kano State Task Force Committee on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and other consumables, said it has sealed a warehouse in the Bompai area of Kano metropolis with two trucks loaded with suspected fake foods.

The committee stated that the items seized were mostly juice drinks.

Speaking over the sealing of the warehouse, the committee Chairman, Dr Ghali Sule, said the discovery was made following the interception of a vehicle conveying some of the suspected food items from the warehouse.

Sule stressed the committee's commitment to also free the state of substandard and unwholesome drugs, which posed danger to people's health.

He enjoined the public to provide the committee with information on the locations where such heinous acts were being suspected.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, reiterated the ministry's determination to stop the circulation of fake and substandard drugs and food items in the state.

He said that as the Ramadan fasting period approaches, some merchants take advantage of high demand for sundry items to engage in unwholesome activities to make money by any means.

Tsanyawa said the ministry would convene a stakeholders' meeting to discuss strategies to minimise the rampant circulation of fake and substandard items in the state.

He further said that the ministry, in collaboration with the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC), would soon commence investigations to ascertain the source of the fake and substandard items.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Delayed News of 45 Deaths at Tanzania Leader's Memorial Slammed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.