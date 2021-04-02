Nigeria: Kano Seals Warehouse Found With Fake Food Items

The Kano State Task Force Committee on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and other consumables, said it has sealed a warehouse in the Bompai area of Kano metropolis with two trucks loaded with suspected fake foods.

The committee stated that the items seized were mostly juice drinks.

Speaking over the sealing of the warehouse, the committee Chairman, Dr Ghali Sule, said the discovery was made following the interception of a vehicle conveying some of the suspected food items from the warehouse.

Sule stressed the committee's commitment to also free the state of substandard and unwholesome drugs, which posed danger to people's health.

He enjoined the public to provide the committee with information on the locations where such heinous acts were being suspected.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, reiterated the ministry's determination to stop the circulation of fake and substandard drugs and food items in the state.

He said that as the Ramadan fasting period approaches, some merchants take advantage of high demand for sundry items to engage in unwholesome activities to make money by any means.

Tsanyawa said the ministry would convene a stakeholders' meeting to discuss strategies to minimise the rampant circulation of fake and substandard items in the state.

He further said that the ministry, in collaboration with the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC), would soon commence investigations to ascertain the source of the fake and substandard items.