Nigeria Assigns Identification Numbers to 51 Million Citizens, Extends SIM-NIN Linkage

The Nigerian government has announced that over 51 million Nigerians have been registered for the National Identification Number (NIN), which is now required for major activities including getting an international passport and a driver's license.

The figure was announced in a joint press statement by the spokespersons of the Nigerian Communications Commission and the National Identity Management Commission.

The officials also said the government has extended the deadline for residents to link their SIM cards to their NIN. The deadline was extended to May 6.

"The request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it," the officials said.

PRESS STATEMENT

NIN Database Exceeds 51 Million Records as FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage by One Month

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on the NIN-SIM data linkage.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), DG/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Representative of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). Others included the NCC Executive Commissioners Technical Services and Stakeholder Management, MD/CEOs of MTN, Airtel, EMTS (9Mobile), NTEL, Spectranet and SMILE, as well as the COO of Glo.

The meeting took place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and an approval was given to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to the 6th of May, 2021. The request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it.

Based on the updates of the NIN-registration process, over 51 million people have been assigned NINs. There are many people who have enrolled and are in the process of being assigned NINs. With each individual having an average of 3 to 4 SIMs, the total number of SIMs tied to NINs would close to the total number of registered SIMs in the country. The current number of monthly enrollments has increased significantly to about 2.6 million registrations. There has also been a remarkable increase in the number of enrolment centres across the country with about 3,800 centres available for enrollments . There are also many more new centres in the pipeline.

The Chairman of the EFCC addressed the meeting and stated that the NIN-SIM linkage would support the Federal Government in checkmating the activities of fraudsters and cybercriminals. The Honourable Minister noted the importance of obtaining feedback from all stakeholders in order to ensure that the NIN-SIM linkage process is one that cannot easily be compromised.

Dr Pantami wishes to thank Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government's directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise. He reiterated government's commitment to continually taking decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration.

Signed:

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde Mr Kayode Adegoke Director, Public Affairs Head, Corporate Communications,

Nigerian Communications Commission National Identity Management Commission

April 2, 2021