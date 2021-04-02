Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 106 New Cases

Nigeria also recorded one death from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the NCDC.

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases in 12 states.

This is according to an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) Thursday night.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 162,997.

According to the NCDC, a total of 151,708 people have recovered after treatment while about 10,000 infections are still active in the country.

Nigeria also recorded one death from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the NCDC.

With a single fatality, the total deaths in the country was raised to 2, 058.

Specifics

The 106 new cases were reported from 12 states - Lagos (33), FCT (20), Cross River (11), Rivers (11), Kaduna (7), Edo (6), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (3), Ogun (3), Kano (2), Bauchi (2) and Osun (2).

Lagos had the highest figure with 33 new cases on Thursday followed by the FCT and Cross River with 20 and 11 new cases respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.7 million tests.

Nigeria received almost four million doses of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/foreign/433933-uk-approves-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-2.html">Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine</a> last month and has vaccinated over 800,000 people.

COVID-19 vaccination has commenced in all states across the country except for Kogi which is yet to receive doses for the vaccines.

Kogi, which has reported only five cases since the onset of the pandemic, was not supplied with doses of the vaccines due to lack of storage facility which officials say is being addressed.