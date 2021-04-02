Nigeria: Soludo - Police Confirm Arrest of Four New Suspects

"The suspects confessed to have actively taken part in the attack and subsequent abduction of the Commissioner for Water and Public Utility, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne," the statement states.

The Anambra Police Command says it has arrested four new suspects in connection with the reported attack on Chukwuma Soludo, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The command's spokesman, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the fresh arrest in a statement issued in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Ikenga gave the names of the four suspects as Mbah Victor (30), John Olisakwe (21), Chigozie Omeh (20) and Emmanuel Nnobi ( 28).

"The suspects confessed to have actively taken part in the attack and subsequent abduction of the Commissioner for Water and Public Utility, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne," the statement states.

It further states that the command had intensified efforts to rescue the commissioner.

Premium Times reported how Mr Soludo was attacked by gunmen at a political gathering in his Isuofia home town in Aguata Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Three police orderlies attached to him were killed by the gunmen.

The police had earlier confirmed the arrest of one suspect in the wake of the attack.

According to them, "efforts are still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices, unravel the circumstances surrounding the incidence and bring the suspects to book.

Meanwhile, the command reaffirmed its commitment toward ensuring the safety of residents of the state.

It further called on the people to assist the command with useful information that would help to tackle crime and criminality in the state. (NAN)