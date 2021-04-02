Nigeria: Easter Sunday - Sinach's a Celebration of Joy Concert to Stream Worldwide Exclusively On YouTube

Acclaimed Nigerian singer-songwriter Sinach, who is also one of the top 10 most subscribed artists in Africa on YouTube, will treat viewers to a celebration of joy and freedom during a 60-minute live stream on her YouTube channel on Easter Sunday.

Sinach, best known for her hit single Way Maker with +171 million views on YouTube, is the first singer-songwriter to top the Billboard Christian Songwriter chart for 12 consecutive weeks. With over 2 billion watch time and more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Sinach is the most streamed Gospel Artist from Africa.

Way Maker is the most translated and most globally sung gospel song in recent times, with a cumulative +300 million views on the official and licensed handles on YouTube.

The virtual concert, Sinach Live: A Celebration of Joy, will be streamed exclusively on YouTube on Sunday, April 4 2021, at 6PM WAT. It promises a unique performance by this global star, who will bring an uplifting message of love, healing and hope through music during this Easter celebration.

Sinach said: "I am particularly delighted to be able to connect with my friends from around the world on the YouTube platform, where they can expect me to minister some of my popular songs, and others from my new album, Greatest Lord."

"Easter Sunday is a time to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the celebration of life. I am extremely excited that, while this past year has been challenging for so many, we are able to connect on this platform to share uplifting songs during this long weekend."

Google spokesperson, Addy Awofisayo, YouTube Content Partnership Lead, Google, Sub-Saharan Africa said: "Music is a universal language that has the ability to uplift and connect people across the world. YouTube is proud to be able to host this very special concert from Sinach, and delighted to promote courage, optimism and joy at this time when it's much needed."

YouTube is a platform that helps music lovers discover music they connect with. The platform has enabled musical enthusiasts to gain access to, and inspiration from music from across the globe.

In Africa, YouTube has played an essential role in the discovery and development of the African sound, exporting African music to listeners worldwide, enabling collaborations within the global and regional music industry, and accelerating the transition to digital for fans on the continent.

According to the organisers, the Concert Hashtag is #SinachLiveYouTube