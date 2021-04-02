Gambia: GPF Clutches 2nd Triumph in Women's League One

1 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Gambia Police Forces on Friday beat Gambia Armed Forces 3-0 in their week-two fixture played at the QCity Sports Complex in Bijilo to secure their second victory in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women's league one.

Gambia Police Force took the lead in the through goal poacher Fatou Mook alias Emma in the 15th minute of the match after capitalizing on GAF's net-minder blunder to blast home the opener.

Sensational striker Fatou Sonko scored the second goal for Gambia Police Forces in the 19th minute of the match from a thunderous strike.

GPF utility player Mbassey Darboe netted the third goal for Gambia Police Force in the 65th minute of the match from spot kick in the 65th minutes of the encounter to earn her side a convincing win over Gambia Armed Forces.

Reigning league champion Red scorpion snatched their second win in the new league season after defeating Brikama United 3-0 at the QCity Sports Complex in Bijilo.

Abuko United walloped City Girls 4-1; Mam Drammeh Awa K. Darboe and Jarra Jambang were on target for the Abuko based team in the 4th, 30th, 49th and 92nd minute of the match respectively.

City girls City consolation goal was scored by Mariama Dibba in the 58th minute of the match while Immigration thumped Kinteh's 2-0.

In another development, Koita's defeated Prison's 3-2 in their second division league match played at the Super Star Football Academy Field in Kitty.

Brewuleng dismantled Harts 5-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium while Jeshwang United whipped Greater Tomorrow 2-0 at the Super Star Football Academy Field in Kitty.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
U.S. State Dept Points at Rights Abuse in Nigeria, Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.