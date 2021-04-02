Gambia: GPF Clutches 2nd Triumph in Women's League One

Gambia Police Forces on Friday beat Gambia Armed Forces 3-0 in their week-two fixture played at the QCity Sports Complex in Bijilo to secure their second victory in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women's league one.

Gambia Police Force took the lead in the through goal poacher Fatou Mook alias Emma in the 15th minute of the match after capitalizing on GAF's net-minder blunder to blast home the opener.

Sensational striker Fatou Sonko scored the second goal for Gambia Police Forces in the 19th minute of the match from a thunderous strike.

GPF utility player Mbassey Darboe netted the third goal for Gambia Police Force in the 65th minute of the match from spot kick in the 65th minutes of the encounter to earn her side a convincing win over Gambia Armed Forces.

Reigning league champion Red scorpion snatched their second win in the new league season after defeating Brikama United 3-0 at the QCity Sports Complex in Bijilo.

Abuko United walloped City Girls 4-1; Mam Drammeh Awa K. Darboe and Jarra Jambang were on target for the Abuko based team in the 4th, 30th, 49th and 92nd minute of the match respectively.

City girls City consolation goal was scored by Mariama Dibba in the 58th minute of the match while Immigration thumped Kinteh's 2-0.

In another development, Koita's defeated Prison's 3-2 in their second division league match played at the Super Star Football Academy Field in Kitty.

Brewuleng dismantled Harts 5-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium while Jeshwang United whipped Greater Tomorrow 2-0 at the Super Star Football Academy Field in Kitty.