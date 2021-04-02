Gambia: SK East Bi to Rub Shoulders With Gunjur Utd in 2nd Tier Today

Serrekunda East Bi will lock horns with Gunjur United in their week-twelve match of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Thursday at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum at 4 p.m

The Serrekunda East based-club are scuffling for survival in the country's second tier and will tussle to confound Gunjur United to reinforce their chances of staying in the second division league for another season.

The Coastal town boys are among the teams vying for promotion to the first division league next season.

Serrekunda East Bi thrashed Second Infantry Battalion 3-0 in their last league outing played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Gunjur United drew 1-1 with Steve Biko in their previous league game played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to maintain their first division league promotion aspirations.

Meanwhile, Samger Football Club is currently leading the country's tier with 23 points after eleven league outings.