Gambia: SK East Bi to Rub Shoulders With Gunjur Utd in 2nd Tier Today

1 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Serrekunda East Bi will lock horns with Gunjur United in their week-twelve match of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Thursday at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum at 4 p.m

The Serrekunda East based-club are scuffling for survival in the country's second tier and will tussle to confound Gunjur United to reinforce their chances of staying in the second division league for another season.

The Coastal town boys are among the teams vying for promotion to the first division league next season.

Serrekunda East Bi thrashed Second Infantry Battalion 3-0 in their last league outing played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Gunjur United drew 1-1 with Steve Biko in their previous league game played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to maintain their first division league promotion aspirations.

Meanwhile, Samger Football Club is currently leading the country's tier with 23 points after eleven league outings.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Elephant Hunting to Go On In Botswana, Despite Red Listing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.