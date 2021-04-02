Gambia: Go Scorpions!

After years of waiting, The Gambia senor national team - Scorpions - have finally booked their place in the continent's biggest football fiesta after defeating Angola 1-0 in a tightly-contested qualifier played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Thursday.

It was a historic moment in Banjul, as Gambians both home and abroad reacted to the brilliant performances exhibited by its new crop of players at the Independence Stadium.

However, the roads leading to the day was not an easy one as some would suggest. It was relentless and extraordinary sacrifice to raise the flag of the country among community of nations.

It would be recalled that The Gambia first participated in the Afcon preliminary rounds in 1975 but were eliminated by Morocco in the first-leg fixture played in Banjul and even the second-leg tie played in Rabat.

Since then, The Gambia made 14 attempts to book a place in Afcon preliminary rounds but to no avail.

We there extend special commendation to the entire Coaching staff of The Gambia National scorpion, and the entire and even the players for their exceptional performance.

Their victory in Banjul and subsequent qualification into Afcon means a lot to The Gambia. Generally, Gambians love sports especially football. And now, having been represented in the 2022 Afcon tournament to be held in Cameron, means a lot for us as a nation.

However, to achieve good results in the coming AFCON, government should continue to support the national team. Government should no longer see football as a mere game. Football is no longer leisure but multi-million-investment which can bring enormous foreign exchange to the nation.

Let's all rally behind the National Scorpions and give them the necessary support they deserve. With unity and our moral support they can do it. We come a long way to this day.

To the Scorpion, we are proud and will continue to rally behind you till the end. Go out and make us proud. Always have in minds that the entire Gambia is behind you.