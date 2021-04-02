Libya: Tunisian Enterprises to Partake in Libya's Dates and Olive Oil Exhibitions

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian enterprises operating in the date and olive oil sectors will partake in the 8th Libya International Fair for Dates and Associated Industries and the 6th International Olive Oil Exhibition, due on April 8-11 in Libya's Tripoli.

This participation is organised by the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) in cooperation with the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (UTAP), the Inter-professional Group of Dates and the Technical Centre for Packaging and Conditioning (PACKTEC).

The goal is to foster the cooperation and partnership relations between Tunisia and Libya in the trade field.

This participation is an opportunity to promote the Tunisian products on the Libyan market, CEPEX said.

An exhibition space including 18 stands will be allocated for the participating Tunisian enterprises.