Tunisia: First Mobile Application On Hydrotherapy, Launched in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Office of Thermalism and Hydrotherapy (ONTH) announced on Wednesday, the launch of the 1st mobile application on hydrotherapy "Tunisia Wellness."

The application, which covers over 300 thermal centres in Tunisia, provides all the necessary information on the thermal sector in a unified framework gathering all the data related to these centres in three languages, according to a press release issued by the office.

Designed by the ONTH, the application will be available on the most important mobile application download platforms on Android and IOS. It is a digital tool that informs the visitor of the various information he needs (treatment offer, rates, contact links with the centres, photos, virtual visits, online booking, etc.).