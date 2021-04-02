Liberia: Referendum Fails to Meet Constitutional Requirement for Passage

1 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The National Commission Elections on Thursday announced that none of the eight propositions of the December 8, 2020 Referendum met the constitutional two-thirds requirement.

According to the NEC chairman Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Section 4A.4 of the Elections Law, under referendum Result, states:

"The fraction of two-thirds (2/3) required for approval of a question in a referendum is calculated by dividing the number of valid votes cast in approval of the question by the total number of the valid votes cast on the question."

She also referenced the Supreme Court September 20, 2011 ruling which states that invalid votes shall not be included in the sum of the total votes and in keeping with the ruling, the total valid votes cast by adding all of the "Yes votes to all of the "No votes". Of this sum, you have to ascertain whether the yes votes on each proposition reach the two-thirds requirement for approval. If they do, the proposition is approved. If not, the proposition is rejected.

"Because the referendum is a national election -- the "Yes and No votes from the 15 Counties (on each proposition) must be added together to determine whether the yes votes reach the two-thirds requirement for approval. This process will be done for each of the proposition."

