Nigeria: Odaudu to Lead d'Tigers Scouting Team to Edo 2020

2 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) will be extending its dragnet to the National Sports Festival in its quest to assess domestic players that can add value to the senior men and women national teams.

NBBF yesterday the secondment of D'Tigers Assistant Coach, Ogoh Odaudu as Chief Scout for the festival NSF holding in Edo.

On the latest decision, NBBF President, Musa Kida, said the federation is determined as always to give all eligible Nigerians the opportunity to fight for a chance to represent the country whenever possible.

"The festival will give us a chance to evaluate the readiness and suitability of some of our local talents. Due to the peculiar situation we found ourselves where we could not hold the apex league due to the lawsuit that dragged on for so long."

"We have seen another opportunity and we hope that the players who will be on display will come with their best game and make it difficult for the Technical Crew to overlook them."

Appointed in 2019, the former Nigerian international was part of the technical crew that led the D'Tigers to a decent World Cup run while becoming the first African team to book the 2020 Olympics ticket.

The Benue State-born coach will be leading his team to the final round of NBA/FIBA Africa Basketball League after emerging as Champions of the 2019 President's Cup with Rivers Hoopers.

Meanwhile, veteran coach and basketball administrator, Andrew Isokpehi was named as Technical Director for the National Sports Festival expected to start on the 4thof Aprilin Benin City.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
U.S. State Dept Points at Rights Abuse in Nigeria, Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.