Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Launches 4g Service in Nw Ethiopia

2 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

. To provide 5G by 2022

BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED

BAHIR DAR - The state-owned operator Ethio Telecom launched yesterday its 4G LTE advanced service in its North West Region in cities including Bahir Dar, Debre Markos, Finote Selam, Bure, Dangila, Injibara, and Chagni.

In her remark at the launching ceremony held in Bahir Dar town of Amhara State, Ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamru said that the LTE expansion is based on areas where high mobile data traffic and demand for the service has been observed.

Noting Ethio telecom's 127- year public service under various names and structures, the CEO highlighted that the operator has been formulating a three-year strategic plan with a view to modernizing services and enhancing customer's experience.

"In the coming few months, we will launch similar LTE advanced services in other parts of the country and steady preparation is underway to that end."

Given reliability, high bandwidth and high-speed features, LTE advanced services will enable and empower Ethio telecom customers to digitize their services, increase productivity, and improve their experiences, it was stated.

Ethio telecom also called on players in the ecosystem to capitalize on the advanced service and provide useful contents and affordable handsets thereby contributing share to build digital economy in the country.

In related development, Frehiwot stated that the operator has been working to enable the country join world countries with 5G internet service by 2022.

It is to be recalled that the company launched 4G LTE advanced service in the South East region including Adama and Bishoftu last February

The Ethiopian Herald 2 April 2021

