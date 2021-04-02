Ethiopia: GERD Progress Over 3 Years of Reform

2 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

GERD current status

Civil works - 91.2 percent completed

Hydro-steel structure- 53.6 percent completed

Electro-mechanical- 52.7 percent completed

Overall progress of the project- 79 percent completed

In connection with the dam's 10th commencement anniversary, pre-operational energy generation pilot would be started in the current year.

The second filling of the dam is also expected to take place in the coming Ethiopian rainy season.

21 July 2020

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced that the first filling of the dam was completed.

What the reform brings for GERD?

The contract of METC was terminated and companies with rich knowledge, technology and experience packages are being replaced in the task thereby guiding the construction of the dam in right direction.

New management in the Ethiopian Electricity

Utility, owner of the dam was installed.

Public's participation to finance the construction of the dam has been intensified through bond sales, donation, lottery, SMS and other income generating schemes.

August 25, 2018

In his first press conference he gave after four months of taking office, Prime Minister Abiy said that poor project management and design related shortcomings are the main factors for the delay of the mega project.

Initially, it was planned to complete the dam by July 2017.

The government-owned enterprise Metals and Engineering Corporation (METEC), responsible for electro-mechanical works, have not the capacity and experience to carry out such complex project.

"Those who have not even seen the dam of such size and complexity by their eyes attempted to build it and the result was failure," Abiy said in the press conference.

2 April 2018

- The overall progress of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was below half even after seven years of construction and consumed enormous public wealth.

- The electro-mechanical works were less than 15 percent completed.

After seven years of work, it was not enabled to operate a single power-generation turbine, let alone generating electricity.

