Ethiopia: UAE, South Korea Provide Humanitarian Aid to Ethiopia

2 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso & Misganaw Asnake

ADDIS ABABA- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated 46 metric tons of food and medical supplies to Ethiopia with a view to supplementing government's humanitarian response in Tigray State.

Noting the thriving relations the two countries have enjoyed in various sectors, UAE's Ambassador to Ethiopia Mohamed Salem Al Rashedi reaffirmed his government's support to people affected by the current situation in Tigray.

UAE is also ready to back various development projects in the State, Ambassador Mohamed stated.

In related news ,the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Addis Ababa press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald stated that government of the Republic of Korea(ROK) has decided to provide a humanitarian assistance worth of 700,000 USD through the World Food Program (WFP) and International Red Cross Commission(ICRC) to improve the humanitarian situation by protecting the vulnerable population and providing food aid in the Tigray state of Ethiopia.

The statement added also the two countries ties are cementing, growing rising in various arena more than ever when hazard occur in the respective countries for many years.

The total amount of humanitarian aid given to residents of Tigray by the Korean government is 1 million USD, including the contribution worth of 300,000 USD through the UNHCR in December of 2020, to support the Ethiopian refugees in Sudan The Embassy of the ROK in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia continues to work closely with the Ethiopian government, the WFP, and the ICRC to ensure that the humanitarian aid is delivered quickly and effectively to the most needed of Tigray.

The Ethiopian Herald 2 April 2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

