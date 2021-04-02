Ethiopia: Abiy Fulfills His Biggest Promises

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed has kept major promises in his 2018 inauguration speech , scholars said.

"The government will bring about sweeping reform to ensure democracy, freedom, justice and rule of law." This is one of the promises the Premier made three years ago before the parliament.

The only way to ensure human dignity is upholding rule of the law and the premier promised that his government will exert efforts more than any time to enforce peace, security and freedom of expression.

The reformist leader's pledges had been realized practically as thousands of prisoners including prominent politicians and journalists were released as well as those political parties and individuals who were in exile returned home , said Law Scholar Sisay Mengiste (PhD).

He told The Ethiopian Herald that amending laws including the anti-terrorism law, civic organizations' and media establishment proclamations are solid proofs for realization of the reform promises that enabled the organizations to avoid extrajudicial arrest .

The formation of Prosperity party by merging previous coalition and other allied parties was an important move to reduce power struggle between members of the coalition and giving lesson to other competing parties to form similar party that incorporate various ethnics but gathered under the umbrella of notion than affiliation, as to Sisay.

The reform helped civic organizations and enabled them to resume their role of endeavoring for freedom of expression, gathering and association, Lawyer and Human Rights Advocate Amha Mekonnen.

Amha, who is also Director General of Lawyers for Human Right Organization, said that currently a number of civic organizations have been rebirthed having suffered a lot in the hands of the previous TPLF dominated government for their active role in the 2005 general elections.

The law approved following the 2005 general elections deprived the organizations through exposing them for financial shortage, halting coalition in various schemes and allowing the government interfering in their activities, he noted.

Therefore, the amendment of the establishment proclamation of civic organizations has removed these all hindrances that's why they are now consolidating their capacity forming coalition, he stated.

According to Amha, the prevalence of such organizations is crucial to realize the reform and ensure reliable democracy through active participation of the public.

The government shows commitment to the revitalization of these organizations but the public must actively engage in these organizations' activities to curb problems, he recommended.

"The country has been passing through various problems so that the reform might not solve all problems overnight," said Sisay.

The major hindrances to the reform were the conflict incidents provoked by the now defunct TPLF and other anti peace elements . It might take some times to silence the guns fired by these entities, Sisay said, adding that a national dialogue is a must to ensure sustainable peace through realizing reconciliation.

"Proposals are being prepared by scholars to amend the constitution that is also one of the origin of contradictory issues right now."

Amending the constitution limitations with active participation of all stakeholders is important to ensure lasting peace and human right, Amha suggested.

On the other hand, some incidents need political engagement of the government and other parties to be resolved. However, in some cases, the security individuals who have old mindset are yet participating in human right violation, he noted.

"Currently, the major human right abusers are none state actors. We are still urging the government to play its due role in keeping the security of the people and bring those abusers before the court."

The prime minister has called on the people to cooperate with the government to avert conflicts through providing information. He wrote yesterday on his official facebook page that unity and cooperation are the keys to capture the human right abusers and bring them before the law.

The Ethiopian Herald 2 April 2021