Ethiopia: Ambassador Alemtsehay Confers With Ugandan Defense Minister

2 April 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, Alemtsehay Meseret met and discussed with Ugandan Minister of Defense Adolf Kasaija on bilateral and regional issues.

Ambassador Alemtshay briefed Kasaija on the causes and objectives of the law enforcement operation in Tigray and the current status of the humanitarian support in the region which is accompanied by unfettered access to humanitarians.

Moreover, she mentioned about Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute where the Sudan side has acted defying the agreement between the two countries to solve border disputes in dialogue using existing mechanisms.

Minister Adolf Kasaija Mwesige, on his part recalled that Ethiopia, through the victory of Adwa inspired the liberation struggles of many Africans from the yoke of colonialism.

Ethiopian people and government can overcome current challenges, he said, and lauded Ethiopia's efforts to resolve its border issue with Sudan peacefully.

The two sides have also noted that the two countries are working together for peace and stability in the region through the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

They agreed to implement agreements in the defense sector which needs to be strengthened through cooperation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the original article on ENA.

