Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on March 31, 2021 had discussions with James Heappey, Minister for the Armed Forces at the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence.

The Minister for Armed Forces in the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, James Heappey says his country wants to continue to work with the Cameroonian armed forces in the Lake Chad Basin area to fight the Boko Haram insurgency.

