Cameroon: Mbonge Subdivision - Population Refutes Allegations of Massive Killings

This was during an investigative mission headed by the Senior Divisional Officer for Meme Division on March 28, 2021.

The population of Foe Bakundu, a village in Mbonge Subdivision of the South West Region, have debunked the allegations that has gone viral on social media about the massacre of inhabitants of the village by the Cameroon military. They denied the allegations on Sunday March 28, 2021, during an investigative mission to the said village by the Senior Divisional Officer, SDO, for Meme Division, Ntou'ou Ndong Chamberlin.

According to the spokesman of the village who refused to be named, they have not heard of any body complaining in their village. He said they are only aware of the killing of one "general Spirito" and five other separatist fighters on March 18, 2021 by the Rapid Intervention Battalion BIR, led by Colonel Maidoang Desire. He said effective school resumption has been interrupted by separatist fighters with the population living in fear due to constant kidnappings for ransom.

"The separatist fighters have levied each house depending on their financial strength sums ranging from, FCFA 50,000 to 200,000 monthly. He said there is a lot of harassment and threats," he cried.

The SDO, while presenting himself as the father of the Division, promised the people that schools will open their doors in the village because the future of children will be bleak if they are not educated. He equally promised to hunt the separatist fighters if they do not want to surrender their weapons. After delivering the Head of State's message of peace to the population, the SDO visited the scene where the self-proclaimed "general" was neutralized a fortnight ago and was presented with some items such as the bikes he used in carrying out his evil operations, some mystical equipment, a knife and even military uniforms.

Talking to the press after addressing the population, the SDO revisited the allegations on social media reiterating that after the killing of "general spirito" and his five disciples, only one lady was affected by a stray bullet and was immediately conveyed via an helicopter to a hospital in Douala where she is responding to treatment.

The Meme boss also called on the villagers to make sure they maintain peace and love, and collaborate with the administration and the security forces.