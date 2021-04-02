Cameroon: Budget Programming - Execution MPs Sharpen Analytical Skills

This was during a capacity building workshop organised yesterday, March 31, 2021 for members of the Committee on Finance and the Budget of the National Assembly.

Within the context of better evaluating the execution of State funds, members of the Committee on Finance and the Budget of the National Assembly are, in a two-day seminar acquiring sustainable knowledge on public finance management. The seminar which started yesterday and ends today April 1, 2021 is organised with the technical support of the Steering Committee for Advanced Programme of Specialisation in Public Finance of the Ministry of Finance under the theme, "Mastering the political evaluation framework of Cameroon."

In her preliminary statement, the President of the Commission, Hon. Rosette Moutymbo Ayayi said exchanges during the two-day seminar will evolve around four thematic themes. They include the national development strategy; stakes and prospects, the place of regional councils in the process of decentralisation, Parliament in the new evaluation of public policy, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economic environment of the country and sub region.

The seminar, she adds, will improve their understanding of the finance law, equip them with better evaluation of public funds and improve governance mechanisms for economic and social stability. According to her, members of her Committee update their knowledge on public finance evaluation during every parliamentary session, to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public funds by government officials.

On his part, the President of the Steering Committee for Advanced Programme of Specialisation in Public Finance of the Ministry of Finance, Nestor Achile Basahag said, a partnership exists between his Committee and the National Assembly since the eighth legislature and they have since then provided information to MPs which will help them better play their role in checking government action. He noted that since then, the Committee on Finance and the Budget has always solicited their expertise on issues relating to the management of the public treasury. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which altered the functioning of certain programmes and the institution of regional councils to accelerate the decentralisation process, the finance expert said it was important to have a working session with Members of Parliament and acquaint them on the consideration of the aforementioned realities when questioning the execution of projects. Trainers during the seminar are experts in concerned fields.