Cameroon: Quality Control Mechanisms - ANOR Sensitises Business Class

A capacity-building seminar took place at GICAM in Douala on March 30, 2021.

The Standards and Quality Agency on Tuesday March 30, 2021; organised a seminar to sensitise the business community and other concerned actors on the quality control procedures led by the Agency. Organised on the theme; "Judicial and institutional framework of quality control in Cameroon", the seminar featured five presentations namely; the judicial and institutional framework of quality control; quality control: instrument for the protection of consumers and cleansing of the economic milieu; as well as the modalities of work on the special police officer attached to ANOR.

In his opening remarks, the representative of the General Manager of ANOR, the Technical Adviser Number II, Jacques Josué Anaba said the seminar was to kick start the operation to control the quality of both local and imported products on the market and master the legal and regulatory framework for quality control. He said there is need to cleanse the Cameroonian market which is dominated by non-conformist products. Control carried by officials of the Ministry of Trade reveal that 100,000 commercial offenses were committed in Cameroon between 2010 and 2015. Of the 100,000, 35,000 were offences related to the possession and sale of products that do not comply with standards.

In order therefore to improve the effectiveness of national market surveillance system in Cameroon, ANOR was included among structures involved in quality control in 2019. In order to give control officers the necessary competence to carry out this mission, a new unit for control was created at ANOR, with the association of judicial police who take an oath of office and have special powers.

The goal of the operation is to limit the growth of illicit trade and contraband, fight against trade in products that do not comply with standards, protect the interest of manufacturers, importers and distributors, raise awareness among business people on the importance of standards and quality as well as ensure the safety and health of consumers. The ANOR control system provides for the pre-shipment conformity assessment programme (PECAE), local certification, affixing of a national conformity mark to guarantee product quality.