Cameroon: Basic Education - Statistical Yearbook 2019/2020 School Map Validated

The document gives details of the number of schools, teachers and pupils in the sector.

The Ministry of Basic Education and its partners have validated the statistical directory and the analytical report results of the 2019/2020 school map. The event took place on March 30, 2021 in Yaounde. The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Basic Education, Vivian Asheri Kilo, while presiding at the event said getting the statistics was a tedious procedure which involved all regional and divisional delegates of the Basic Education sector and experts in data collection. After debating on the document for some three-hours, Dr Asheri Kilo said Cameroonians now have a vivid picture of the school map of the Basic Education sector in Cameroon.

Dr Asheri Kilo said that people will no longer complain about images of schools without teachers, pupils studying under trees etc. The document, she noted, has given details of the Basic Education sector and the difficulties in the field. The Secretary of State said these difficulties will be presented to the competent authorities for funding to be made available and the recommendations will be taken into consideration for the proper functioning of the sector.

One of the data analysts, Grace Akpo Ntua, said after analyzing statistics, it was recommended that basic education should be more inclusive and equitable. This will enable all school-aged children to acquire the basic skills required through full primary education. This will be through the effective implementation of policies promoting the reduction of inequalities in educational achievements. The 2019/2020 school map analysis report presents the development of basic education, a global analysis of schooling and internal efficiency of the system, quality of the educational offer, learning conditions and funding in the sector.

The report reveals that from the effective demand for nursery education, out of 10, three children are scolarised in the English sub system while 7 children are in the French sub system. Also, three children out of 10 in the effective demand attend nursery school in the rural area while seven out of 10 do so in the urban area. According to enrolment of pupils by region, about 3 out of 10 pupils are schooling in the Centre and Littoral Regions. The North West and South West Regions are at the baseline with just 3.4 per cent. Effective demand by sub system portrays that enrolment of pupils in the French Sub System is 84.6 per cent while it stands at 15.4 per cent in the English Sub System. In the same light, 43 per cent of primary schools are located in the urban area while 57 per cent are in the rural area.